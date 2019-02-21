Suspect interviewed in connection with incident which saw man injured at Half Moon pub in Rugby

A 62-year-old man has been interviewed by police following a violent incident at the Half Moon Pub on Lawford Road which saw a 56-year-old man taken to hospital with a broken hip.

Police launched a witness appeal following the incident, which happened on the evening of February 13 - and a Rugby man has since been voluntarily interviewed by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 327 of February 13 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.