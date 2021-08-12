Teenage boy and man arrested after police spot drug dealing in a Rugby alleyway

File image.

A teenage boy and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after they were spotted

Plain-clothed officers from proactive CID were patrolling in the New Bilton area around 3.20pm on Tuesday, August 10, when they witnessed a suspected drugs deal happening in an alleyway close to Izod Road.

A 24-year-old Rugby man was found to be in possession of a quantity of class A drugs, cash and a mobile.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after being detained.

Subsequent enquiries led officers to a nearby address where class B drugs and a quantity of cash were recovered.

A 16-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and has since been released under investigation.