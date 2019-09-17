Teenager uses blade to threaten man in early-morning Rugby street robbery

A teenager used a blade to threaten a man during an early-morning street robbery in Rugby last week.

At around 6.15am on Thursday, September 12, a man in his 40s was walking on Murray Road when he passed two other men talking outside a house.

Inset: Murray Road where it joins Clifton Road.

As he walked further down the road, one of the men approached him and threatened him, while holding a blade.

The victim handed over his money and the suspect then ran off in the direction of Clifton Road.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 16 years old and approximately 6ft tall.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit, black trainers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 38 of 12 September 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.