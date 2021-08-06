Ten suspected illegal immigrants arrested after being found in a lorry at Magna Park

Crime news.

Ten suspected illegal immigrants have been arrested by police after they were found in the back of a lorry at Magna Park.

The group was detained at the logistics park near Lutterworth after officers were alerted the migrants had got aboard the truck.

Harborough police stopped the lorry, which was carrying chemicals, at about 2pm on Wednesday afternoon (August 4).

The 10 suspects are now being questioned by the Home Office’s immigration department about where they come from and how they got here.

“Local officers attended the scene and 10 people were detained by Leicestershire Police on suspicion of immigration offences,” said police.

“They have since been passed over to Home Office Immigration.”