Thieves destroy cash machine outside a Lutterworth store and steal money from it

Thieves have destroyed a cash machine outside a Lutterworth store and stole money from it.

Police were called to the Co-op at Linden Drive at around 2.45am today (Thursday August 26) and on arrival, found the machine smashed on the floor.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Chris Symmonds, from the CIT, said: “The supermarket is in a residential area and I believe there are people who will have seen or heard what happened.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone living nearby who has a CCTV or doorbell camera at their address.

“I would also ask anyone who saw or heard anyone or any people acting in a manner that seemed unusual or suspicious to come forward. Any details you’re able to provide could help our investigation.”