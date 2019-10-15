This man may have witnessed an attempted shop robbery in Rugby - can you help police find him?

Police are seeking a man who they believe may have witnessed an attempted robbery in a shop on Church Street in Rugby.

At around 5.40pm on Saturday, December 15, an attempted robbery took place at a shop on Church Street.

As part of the investigation police would like to speak to the man (pictured), believed to be known as ‘Barbin’, who may have witnessed the incident.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23/52580/18.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website here.