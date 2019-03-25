Three men arrested at Rugby Travis Perkins as they load tens of thousands of pounds of stolen tools into van

Three have been arrested after being caught loading a van with tens of thousands of pounds of stolen tools into a van at Travis Perkins in Rugby last night, March 24.

Operation Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire arrived minutes after receiving a report of a burglary in progress at the Somers Road site at 7.15pm.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire.

Police found the main gate had been forced and then discovered three men loading a Ford Transit van full of stolen tools.

The males were promptly arrested and the stolen tools were recovered.

Police said the van has been confirmed as being stolen from London and on false number plates, with it also being linked to a commercial burglary in the Derbyshire policing area.

Property stolen in the Derbyshire burglary has been recovered.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire.

The men were arrested by officers who were out on the Wanted in Warwickshire operation and happened to be in the area when the incident was reported.

The men are also being questioned about a number of other similar offences in surrounding force areas.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 quoting incident 376 of 24 March 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire.

A self-employed tradesman contacted the Advertiser in 2017 to warn others and highlight the difficulties tradespeople face in preventing their tools from being stolen.

The joiner and kitchen and bathroom fitter said, despite fitting security devices, his van had been targeted four times in less than four weeks - resulting in the theft of around £10,000 of tools.

He said thieves were 'killing' his work, and wished to warn other tradespeople in the town.