Three men charged for burglaries and theft across three counties after being arrested at Rugby builders' merchants in Rugby

Three men have been charged in connection with burglaries and theft across three counties after they were arrested at Travis Perkins in Rugby.

They charges come after the three men were arrested after police were called to a burglary in progress at the Somers Road Travis Perkins site at 7.15pm.



The men have been charged in connection with:

A burglary at a self storage unit in Kelsey Close, Nuneaton.

A burglary at a builders' merchants in Somers Road, Rugby.

A burglary at a wholesaler's in Ryder Close, Swadlincote, Derbyshire.Theft of a transit van in Sydenham, Surrey.

Douglas Ward, 30, of no fixed abode was charged

with three counts of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Terrence Maughan, 26, of Bestwood Road, Nottingham, was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Martin Ward, 34, of Slapton Road, Little Billington, Leighton Buzzard, was charges with three counts of burglary and one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

All three were due to appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on Tuesday March 26.