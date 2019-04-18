Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of a burglary after incident in Church Lawford

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of a burglary after an incident in Church Lawford.

The teenagers were in a car linked to a burglary in Church Lawford which occurred at around 2.05pm on Tuesday (April 15).

Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

The car failed to stop for officers after it was spotted near Bedworth and a pursuit started. Officers stopped the vehicle at the Griff Island, Bedworth and the three were arrested.

Officers believe the car had been stolen during a burglary in Bedworth.

A 15-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of burglary and failing to stop for police. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs after cannabis was seized by the officers. He has been bailed until May while enquiries continue.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, both from Bedworth, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and failing to stop for police. They have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting incident 464 of April 16. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.