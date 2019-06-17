Tribute to teenage driver who died in crash near Rugby

The family of a young man who died in a collision near Rugby has paid tribute to him.

At around 2.45pm on Friday June 7 a silver Vauxhall Astra left the B4453 Straight Mile in Bourton on Dunsmore and collided with a tree.

The driver - who has been named as 19-year-old Harry James Smith - was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Paying tribute, his family said: "Harry was a popular and well-loved teenager, talented sportsman with a caring personality.

"A former student of Lawrence Sheriff School, he had just started working life.

"Family and friends are in shock at the premature loss of Harry.

"Harry tragically died in a car accident on 7 June.

"We wish to remember him and treasure the many happy memories and the very full life Harry lived."

The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.