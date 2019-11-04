Trick or treaters and a missing phone - police launch further appeal after fatal Rugby stabbing

File image.

Officers investigating the death of a man on Meadow Road in Rugby last Thursday, October 31, have released a further appeal.

At around 5.10pm, it is believed an altercation may have taken place in the bridge area of Parkfield Road. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any dashcam footage or recordings of this incident.

Police also also believe some trick or treaters may have seen the incident on Meadow Road, and officers are keen to speak to them as potential witnesses.

Officers are also asking that anyone who may have found an iPhone 7+ in a grey case in the Parkfield Road area of Rugby to please come forward.

If anyone has any information and has not yet spoken to detectives, you are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 376 of 31 October 2019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.orgTeenager charged with murder

A 17-year-old boy who was charged with murder yesterday, November 3, appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court this morning.