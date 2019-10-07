Two Birmingham men arrested in connection with illegal sheep butchery

Northamptonshire Police have arrested two Birmingham men on suspicion of offences linked to its ongoing Operation Stock investigation into incidents of illegal sheep butchery.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in a field near Welford last night, Sunday, October 6, discovered an offence in progress and went on to stop a vehicle on the A14 shortly after 1am this morning, Monday, October 7.

Two Birmingham men aged 23 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

Both arrested men remain in custody this afternoon and the vehicle was seized so officers can begin a forensic examination.

The arrests come after a spate of illegal sheep butchery which has affected farmers in Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

PC Craig Purcell, of Warwickshire Police, said: "With a sharp rise in offences of this type across Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire this year the three Forces have been working together to try and combat the issue.

"Joint operations have taken place and arrests made.

"The arrests last night show the importance of police working together with farmers in order to have the best chance of locating and arresting those involved."

Find out more about Operation Stock at www.northants.police.uk/OpStock