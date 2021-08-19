Two charged with drugs offences after police raid Rugby cannabis factory
They will appear before magistrates today
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:11 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:12 am
Two men have been charged with drugs offences after police raised a cannabis factory in Rugby earlier this week.
Romas Sadauskas, 27, of no fixed abode and Karolis Karpicius, 21, of no fixed abode, were both charged with producing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis.
They have been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Thursday today, August 19.
It comes after a warrant was carried out by officers at a property on Victoria Street in Rugby on Tuesday, August 17.The rai