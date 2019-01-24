Two men arrested following drug raids in Rugby

Two men have been arrested over intent to supply drugs after police conducted raids against two properties in Rugby yesterday, January 23.

Following a raid at a house in Knole Close, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. What is believed to be cannabis was seized from the address.

Following a separate raid at a flat in Herdwick Court in Murray Road, a 53-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to supply. A quantity of a drug believed to be heroin was seized from the address.

The arrests were part of an Offender Management Unit investigation into county lines drug crime in the town.

Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries or any information about the supply of drugs in Warwickshire should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.