Two men caught red-handed trying to break into a recycling centre in Lutterworth

Two men have been arrested by police after they were caught red-handed trying to break into a recycling centre in Lutterworth.

The offenders aged 35 and 39 were held at the Leicestershire County Council tip on Moorbarns Lane, Lutterworth, last night (Monday).

They have both been given a “conditional caution” by officers and a car was also seized as part of the police operation.

Police went out to the site after receiving a tip-off following a string of burglaries at the centre over the last few weeks.

“Following information received, officers visited the site yesterday evening (Monday 2 August) and encountered two people trying to enter the site.

“Two men aged 39 and 35 were arrested and dealt with by way of a conditional caution,” said Leicestershire Police.