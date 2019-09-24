Two Rugby men admit to stealing reels of copper from GE's Boughton Road site

Two Rugby men who stole reels of copper from work have finally admitted their guilt after originally facing a more serious charge.

Gary Gauntlet and Robert Nowak had been charged with the theft of reels of copper worth a total of £40,000 from GE Energy Power Conversion in Boughton Road, Rugby.

Left: Robert Nowak and right: Gary Gauntlet.

But on the day of their trial at Warwick Crown Court, the charge was altered and both men pleaded guilty to stealing reels of copper worth a lower figure of £1,800.

Gauntlet (52) of Wheatfield Road, Bilton, and Nowak (43) of Bleaberry Road, Rugby, were both given conditional discharges for 12 months and ordered to pay £900 each in compensation.

Prosecutor James Dunstan said that on September 19, 2017, the two men went into an area of the GE Energy Power Conversion site which they had no legitimate reason to go to.

They took a pallet with reels of copper on it from there to a loading bay where they left it.

An hour later Gauntlet’s Vauxhall Meriva car was driven into the loading bay and loaded with the reels of copper before he drove off the site.

Nowak went to his car and also drove away, said Mr Dunstan, but some of their activity had been captured by a CCTV camera.

Judge Sylvia de Bertodano commented: “They have waited, through no fault of their own because they were charged with something much more serious, for two years to be dealt with.”

Tom Walkling, for Gauntlet, said both men lost their jobs as a result of the theft, but had both gained further employment.

The judge, asking if they could repay the company, said: “What was in my mind was to conditionally discharge them if they pay the money back.

“They have had a long wait for this, and have had significant losses as a result.”

Imposing the conditional discharges, which she pointed out do not count as convictions unless they breach them, Judge de Bertodano told them: “I take the view you have had your punishment.

“It has taken a long time to get to today. I am treating it as a plea at the first opportunity because you have not had the opportunity to plead to this before today.”