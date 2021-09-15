Uninsured driver found fast asleep in car near Rugby - with Class A drugs on the back seat
He has been arrested for drug offences and for driving without insurance
An uninsured driver was found asleep in car near Rugby - with Class A drugs on the back seat.
Police discovered the vehicle parked up in Freeboard Lane, Ryton - and after a few checks, they found out that the driver had no insurance.
"We also found a very large bag of cannabis on the back seat along with Class A drugs" said a spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire.
"The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and no insurance."
The vehicle was also seized.