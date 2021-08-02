Uninsured driver tries to escape police in Rugby - but drives into a cul-de-sac by mistake

An uninsured driver drove into a cul-de-sac in Rugby while trying to get away from police.

The driver of VW Polo panicked when he saw OPU officers on patrol and made a quick turn off to try and avoid them.

"Unfortunately the driver picked a cul-de-sac with a dead end and we quickly caught up as they attempted to turn round," said Warwickshire Police.

