Uninsured driver tries to escape police in Rugby - but drives into a cul-de-sac by mistake
Officers were able to catch the driver as they tried to turn around
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:58 pm
An uninsured driver drove into a cul-de-sac in Rugby while trying to get away from police.
The driver of VW Polo panicked when he saw OPU officers on patrol and made a quick turn off to try and avoid them.
"Unfortunately the driver picked a cul-de-sac with a dead end and we quickly caught up as they attempted to turn round," said Warwickshire Police.
The vehicle stopped and the driver was found to have no insurance and a provisional driving licence. The car has been seized and the driver reported to court.