'Unknown offenders' throw eggs at house of 95-year-old D-Day veteran in village near Rugby

Police are seeking information after unknown offenders threw eggs at two properties around Main Street in Birdingbury - with one of the victims being a D-Day veteran.

The offenders threw the eggs between 9.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, December 13.

PC Andy Crouch said: "One of the victims is a 95-year-old D-Day veteran who does not deserve such behaviour aimed at him. Can you account for your children at that time?"

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Andy Crouch on 101, using extension 3708.