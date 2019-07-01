Van driver in Rugby told police this tyre had been fitted 'the other day'

A van driver in the Rugby area told police his dangerously worn tyres had been fitted 'the other day'.

OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire took to Facebook to share the encounter with the driver of the Ford Transit.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

A spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire wrote: "This Ford Transit driver apparently had a new set of tyres put on the other day.

"Obviously 'part worns' means mostly worn out."

The driver was also found to have not paid road tax since February and he was not on the insurance.

He was reported for the offences and the van was seized.