Van driver stopped on A45 tells police bags of cocaine on his dashboard were for Christmas party

A van driver's plans for a Christmas Day party were scuppered after police found two bags of cocaine on his dashboard.

On the evening of Christmas Day police pulled the van over on the A45, past Ryton-Upon-Dunsmore and just before Tollbar End, because of the 'manner of his driving'.

And as they spoke to the man they found two large bags of cocaine on his dashboard.

When quizzed the motorist told police the bags were for a party - he was then arrested for possession of Class A Drugs.

Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit said: "His Christmas Day party has been cancelled."