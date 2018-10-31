Vandals are slashing tyres and scratching cars in Rugby, targeting six cars in one night

Vandals have been slashing tyres and scratching cars in north Rugby, with six cars being targeted in one night.

During the night of 23 into 24 October, vandals attacked a vehicle on Longstork Road, puncturing a tyre and scratching the rear offside door panel.

A vehicle parked outside a home on Lancut Hill was then targeted, with sharp objects being used to stab three holes in the rear driver's side tyre and a long line scratched over the driver's door.

The front tyre of a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home in Snellsdale Road was then slashed.

Offenders later cut two tyres on a vehicle parked on the driveway of another home in Longstork Road, before cutting a cross in the paintwork on the bonnet of the vehicle.

The front tyre of a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home in Crackthorne Drive was then slashed.

Again on the same night, offenders punctured the rear tyre of a vehicle parked outside another home in Lancut Hill.

Anyone with any information on the above incidents is asked to call police on 101.