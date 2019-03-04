Warning after sickening act saw heavily pregnant ewes rounded up and slaughtered in field near Rugby

A warning has been issued after seven heavily pregnant ewes which were due to lamb in the next week were rounded up and killed near Wibtoft - to the north of Rugby.

Warwickshire Rural watch took to Facebook to report that, on the morning of Saturday March 2, a farmer found the entrails of the seven ewes together with dead unborn lambs.

And there is concern that the remaining heavily pregnant ewes may have been chased and have complications.

The post adds: "If you own sheep please be extra vigilant and if you see anyone acting suspiciously near the livestock please notify the police of the details.

"If you live in an area where there are sheep, please keep an eye on them, if possible find out who the farmer is so if you see anything of concern you can let them know and if need be contact the police."

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Wibtoft area or near to the A5 and have any information that could help the police with this incident, you are asked to call 101 and refer to incident 179 of 2/3/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email NorthWarwickshireRuralAlerts@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk.