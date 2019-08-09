Warwickshire council launches case review of daughters murdered by Rugby woman Louise Porton

A 'Serious Case Review' into why and how safeguarding services can learn to better work together following the death of Lexi Draper and Scarlett Vaughan at the hands of their mother is underway.

On August 1 2019 Louise Porton, of Skiddaw in Rugby, was found guilty of murdering three-year-old Lexi Draper last year and 16-month-old Scarlett Vaughan just 18 days later.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "This heartbreaking case resulting in the deaths of Lexi and Scarlett has shocked us all. Our thoughts are with the girls’ families.

“This family had recently moved to the area and were not known to us until after Lexi had died.”

“A serious case review to bring all partners together to understand, review and reflect on exactly what happened and why is underway.

"The county council will participate in this along with other services.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Safeguarding Board said: "The deaths of these two young girls is a terrible tragedy and we are thinking of the family at this sad time.

“As with any incident where a child dies as a result of abuse or neglect, a Serious Case Review led by an independent reviewer has been commissioned.

"The Warwickshire Safeguarding Board is responsible for coordinating this.

"The purpose is to identify any ways that professionals and organisations can improve the way they work together to safeguard children and prevent similar incidents from occurring.”

What is a Serious Case Review and how does it work?

Guidance from the Crown Prosecution Service states a Serious Case Review will take place when a child has been abused or neglected, resulting in serious harm or death; and there is cause for concern as to the way the relevant authority or persons have worked together to safeguard the child.

Generally, the reviews involve interviewing family members, interviewing significant people who may have known the victim or victims; and getting information from participating agencies, either by way of an Individual Management Review (IMR), attendance at meetings or by other means such as a chronology of events.

The review is meant to establish how agencies can better work together in future to prevent a tragedy happening again, rather than to apportion blame.