Warwickshire organisations pays tribute to honour based abuse victims on National Day of Remembrance

Warwickshire County Council, along with its partners including Warwickshire Police, will remember all those who have lost their lives to honour based abuse. Logos by Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Police

Today (Wednesday July 14), Warwickshire County Council, along with its partners including Warwickshire Police, Refuge and EQuIP, will remember all those who have lost their lives to honour based abuse.

The National Day of Remembrance for victims of Honour Based Abuse allows for reflection and sends an important message, to victims of this crime and the wider community, that there are local services available to help people and provide the protection they need.

The term honour based abuse covers a number of behaviours which are illegal in England. These include but are not limited to offences of honour based violence.

The outcome for victims, who in the eyes of perpetrators have bought dishonour on a family, can be as extreme as death.

Warwickshire County Council says it stands in solidarity with its partner agencies, support providers and residents to recognise these crimes.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “It’s important that we remember all those who have lost their lives, their independence and their free will to this abuse.

"The pandemic has meant that most of us have spent long periods isolated at home.

"For abuse victims, alone with their abusers, it has been difficult to reach out to the usual support network of friends and family or to seek support from services.

"We can all play a part to help people by reporting concerns to the police. If you are concerned for someone’s safety please call 999 in an emergency.”

Detective Superintendent Jon Belcher from Warwickshire Police said: "Honour-based abuse cuts across all cultures and nationalities. Victims are not determined by age, gender, sexuality, or religion.

"In most honour-based abuse cases there are multiple perpetrators from the victim's family, and occasionally the community at large.

"Honour-based abuse does happen in our communities in Warwickshire.

"Culture and tradition are not an excuse, and we will do everything we can to make sure victims receive the best possible care and support, protect their safety, and prosecute those responsible.”

He added: “Warwickshire Police work closely with a range of partners and support agencies and there is help available for people who are, or who may be at risk of forced marriage, 'honour based' abuse and female genital mutilation (FGM).

"We have specially trained officers who can provide support.”

The National Day of Remembrance for Honour Based Abuse began as a remembrance for 17-year-old Shafilea Ahmed, who was murdered by her parents because she refused a forced marriage.