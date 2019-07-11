Window cleaner's Ford Transit van and equipment stolen in Rugby

A Ford Transit van containing various equipment has been stolen from a road in Rugby.

The incident happened in Viaduct Close between Tuesday July 4 at 11pm and Wednesday July 5 at about 6:30am.

Crime

The van contained a Stihl Pressure washer, ladders, poles,a water tank and an iPad.

It belongs to a window cleaning company, and has the name of company on the side of the van.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number WK-20190705-0059.

Business Security tips and advice can be found on the Warwickshire Police website and Warwickshire Business Watch website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org