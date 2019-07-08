Witness appeal after distraction burglary in village near Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a couple were targeted in a distraction burglary in Wibtoft near Rugby.

The couple were approached in their home in Council Houses at around 4pm on Saturday 29 June.

He said he was delivering a birthday present.

The couple mistakenly thought they knew him and let him in the house.

While in the house he stole two handbags and a wallet, containing cash and cards, before leaving in the direction of the A5

The man is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall, of athletic build and aged between 16 and 17.

He had short brown hair and was wearing blue and white shorts and a casual shirt.

Anyone who saw someone matching this description, has dash cam footage from the area at the time or any other information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 292 of 29 June 2019.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.