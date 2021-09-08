Woman arrested after drugs raid on a house in Rugby

Officers have arrested a woman and seized suspected class A drugs following a warrant in Rugby on Monday (September 6).

At 11.05am officers from Rugby Proactive CID raided an address in Howkins Road and located suspected MDMA, cocaine and cannabis during a search.

A woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply. She was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers have arrested a woman and seized suspected class A drugs following a warrant in Rugby on Monday (September 6).

Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Proactive policing activity such as this is happening regularly throughout the county with the aim of disrupting the supply of drugs and stopping them from reaching our communities.

“We can’t do this without help from our communities; the information you provide plays a vital part in bringing offenders to justice.

“We will continue to target anyone we suspect of being involved in the supply of drugs, and I urge anyone with information about such criminal activity to let us know so we can take action.”