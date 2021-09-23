Woman seriously injured after being struck by a car in Rugby - police believe it was a deliberate attack

Onley Lane. Google Streetview.

A woman has been left with a serious injury after being struck by a car on the outskirts of Rugby - and detectives are treating it as a deliberate incident.

The victim was walking down Onley Road towards Barby Road with her Yorkshire Terrier between 10.30am and 11.10am on Monday, September 20, when a car struck her.

The car then fled the scene and the woman was left with a serious neck injury.

The vehicle is described as an old blue car and there was a male in the back with no top on.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has yet to come forward to do so as a matter of urgency.

"They would also like to speak to anyone whom may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident."

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.