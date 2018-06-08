Cycle tour visits Rugby borough – just

For the past few years Warwickshire has hosted part of the OVO Energy Women’s Cycle Tour, but the route has missed out the Rugby area.

This year’s Women’s Tour is no different, but on Tuesday this week it was announced that the men’s equivalent race, the OVO Energy Tour of Britain will have its fourth stage in Warwickshire.

The stage will begin in Nuneaton and end in Leamington Spa.

The press release for the unveiling of the stage states the race, on Wednesday September 5, will be “going through all five Warwickshire districts and boroughs”.

The description of the route says it will run through the county and in its final leg the cyclists will pass through “Southam, and then towards Princethorpe in Rugby before finishing in the centre of Royal Leamington Spa.”

So while people unfamiliar with the area may assume the race is passing through our town, or at least a suburb, those of use with more local knowledge understand that Princethorpe is not in Rugby, and is in fact only just within Rugby Borough.

That being said, a fleeting visit of a few minutes is certainly better than nothing.

“We are delighted to be bringing the men’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain to Warwickshire for the first time in the history of the modern race,” said Race Director Mick Bennett.

“The support we receive in the county for the Women’s Tour is tremendous, and we know that the world’s top male riders can expect more of the same this September.”

In past events global cycling stars such as Alexander Kristoff and Michal Kwiatkowski, British heroes Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas or rising stars like Chris Lawless and Harry Tanfield, have competed in the OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Relaunched in 2004 after a five-year absence from the calendar, the OVO Energy Tour of Britain attracts the world’s top cyclists, including Olympic and World Champions and Tour de France stage winners.

It is shown on ITV4 and Eurosport in the UK.