Cyclist helps Myton hospices in memory of much-loved Cawston man Kevin

Funds are being raised in honour of a much-loved Cawston man.

Tim Wainwright cycled from London to Brighton in memory of his father-in-law Kevin Coling, who died from cancer in January aged 72.

He has raised more than £1,000 for the Myton Hospices from last Sunday’s challenge so far.

Kevin’s son, Justin, said: “I am so proud of Tim.

“He is a busy person working in London and all the training over the last few months can’t have been easy.”

Justin paid tribute to his father, saying: “He was just my dad; a real family man who was always there if you needed him. He was everything you could want in a father and he is missed every day.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-wainwright66?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Tim-Wainwright66&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=qpDJ8Gzyy