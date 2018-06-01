Dance coach brings glamour of Bollywood to Rugby

A dance instructor who first began teaching dance in India to earn pocket money is offering Rugbeians a chance to experience the glamour of Bollywood with weekly classes.

Rugby woman Rita Joshi set up the class in January this year and said she has so far enjoyed a good following.

She said: "I do all Indian Rhythms including Kathak, Bhartnatiyam, Lavni, Bhangra.

"Basically it's freestyle and we dance on Bollywood songs. I teach them steps and we practice it and once we have learned those songs then I play it back to back to give full body workout.

"It's learning as well as exercise in a fun way. So far we have covered around 17 to 18 songs."

She said dancing is a great way for people to escape from the stresses of their daily routine – as well as great exercise.

The classes are held at Impact Dance on Mill Road on Wednesdays at 7pm and at the Rugby Indian Association ( CV21 2EZ) on Saturdays at 10am.

A separate children's class takes place on Fridays at 4pm at Impact Dance.

Visit www.facebook.com/dancewithritaj to learn more.