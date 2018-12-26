Dancers bring Christmas spirit to Rugby shoppers

Enthusiastic students from Jaide’s Stage Studios brought festive sparkle to Elliot’s Field in Rugby.

They were invited to perform for shoppers for the third year running.

The dancers entertained shoppers in beautiful costumes with a variety of Christmas routines, including singing some well known songs.

They were also joined by the ladies from Jaide’s ‘Boogie Bounce’ classes, who also demonstrated Christmas dance exercise routines on mini trampolines.

Jaide Ellery-Martin, who runs all the classes, said: “I was so pleased the weather held out for us, as it was forecast all week to be raining, but, unbelievably, the sun shone for us for the majority of the day and the dancing was amazing – they performed like true professionals all day long.

“We really did bring the Christmas spirit to Elliot’s Field.”