Dancers in the spotlight in memory of popular Rugby man Robin

A dedicated fundraiser put on a magical performance for a charity dance showcase staged to help Macmillan Cancer Support.

Coventry Does Strictly 2018 was held at Britannia Hotel in Coventry.

Chris and Mark dazzle at Strictly event.

Chris Lal took part in the event in honour of son Robin, who died from a brain tumour, as part of 12 challenges to raise money in his memory.

It was hosted by Mark Jefferies, principal of the Dancing Feet academy.

Chris, who was placed tenth on the leader board out of 20 couples, said: “It was brilliant - an absolutely magical experience - and I’m so sad it’s over.

“I’m missing the practices and the banter but I raised £880 on my justgiving page.”

Chris’ group of dancers who took part in the event raised £20,000 for charity,.

“Thanks to everyone who donated, to those who bought cakes and samosas and contributed to my bag packing sessions at Morrisons. Many thanks to Mark Jeffries from Dancing Feet for the excellent choreography, Paul and Richard Burbridge-Grant for the amazing technical lighting, sound and music, my super ‘strictly family’, contestants and professionals for your camaraderie, friendship and support.

“Special thanks to Jon Brown, my professional partner for all his support, patience, humour, kindness for making my experience magical and extra special.”