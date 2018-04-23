Dancers set to make Impact at Rugby’s Rotary Spring Fair

Young performers from Impact Dance are putting the finishing touches to their routine set to showcase at the Rotary Spring Fair this Bank Holiday Monday.

The entertainment is just one element of the popular event which raises money for good causes.

Hayley James, founder of the dance studio, said: “We have had a great time at the spring fair for several years now and are looking forward to entertaining the crowds again this year. We are very grateful to Rotary for this opportunity to perform in front of a large audience and for the support we have received.”

Laurence Wilbraham, Rotary’s project lead for the event, said: “This year we will have a mix of popular returning attractions as well as a number of new ones which we hope will provide entertainment for all of the family. New in the arena will be K9 Quackers – which will include dogs herding geese.

“The children’s area will have bouncy castles, slides and zorbs. Another new feature will be the animal petting farm by Home Grown and Raised where visitors will be able to get close to a variety of creatures such as alpacas, bottle-fed lambs, rabbits, guinea pigs, hedgehog, tortoises, bearded dragon, chicken and chicks, duck and owl as well as a pony and a donkey.”

Organised by Rugby’s three Rotary clubs the event regularly raises some £10,000, mostly given to local charities with the remainder going to national and international causes. Arena programme details are on the website. Family tickets cost £5 in advance and £9 on the gate. Visit www.rotaryspringfair.co.uk.