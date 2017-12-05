Dates confirmed for hearings into Rugby’s Local Plan

Public hearings into Rugby’s local plan will be starting early next year.

In a letter to interested parties Mike Hayden, Planning Inspector, announced that the first stage of the hearings will take place from January 23 to February 1, at the Benn Hall.

These will focus on legal and procedural compliance and key strategic matters.

The Local Plan sets out where in the Rugby Borough housing and employment land should be allocated and identifies the supporting infrastructure that will be needed.

The hearings will take the form of a roundtable discussion led by the inspector.

Only individuals, groups or organisations who have made representations seeking changes to the plan will have the opportunity to take part, provided they contact the programme officer to register their interest. However, anyone may attend the sessions to observe, subject to space being available.

Cllr Heather Timms, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “The examination in public is an important process that determines whether or not the council’s plan for growth meets all of the legal tests.

“I am pleased that this independent and objective process is now well underway.”

A copy of the inspector’s correspondence, which includes guidance notes and a draft timetable, can be found at www.rugby.gov.uk/localplan along with all of the examination documents.