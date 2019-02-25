Daventry Road Runners help homeless and vulnerable people

Daventry Road Runners have donated clothing and T-shirts to Northants Street Angels to be distributed to local homeless and vulnerable people.

Members of the Street Angels were able to fill a car to the brim with the items, some of which were left over from last year’s 10k race.

Daventry Road Runners are a friendly local running club of approximately 150 members.

The club caters for runners of all abilities and meets at least twice a week for runs lead by a qualified run leader.

A spokesman said: “We run, walk or jog three, four or five miles dependant on weather conditions, numbers and individual runners’ ability.

“Our meeting place is Daventry Leisure Centre. We meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6.50pm for a run at 7pm.

“The leisure centre is also the location of our race HQ for our annual 10k road race.

“Everyone is welcome to join the club, whatever their ability, whether you just want to get fit, lose some weight or are looking for advice for your first 5k or marathon. Just lace up your trainers and turn up at the leisure centre. We look forward to seeing you.”

Northants Street Angels are a collective of like-minded people offering a helping hand to those homeless and those less fortunate.

Homelessness is a growing problem in the UK. Last year the Office for National Statistics found almost 600 homeless people had died across the country. This month three former rough sleepers died in Northampton in the same week.