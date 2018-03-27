Daventry swimmers take plunge for Sport Relief

Daventry swimmers took the plunge to help raise money for Sport Relief 2018.

Members of Daventry Dolphins took a challenge to ‘Swim the Channel’ at Daventry Leisure Centre. The challenge involved children aged eight - 11 years.

The swimmers covered 50 miles.

They were Isabella and Oliver Dunnett, Ciaran Long, Alice Berrill, Grace Grindrod, Danielle and Nicole Hall, Kobi Covill, Ben Martindale, Iolo and Cara Roberts, Abigail Laidlaw, Orla and Faye Eyton-Jones, Carys and Megan Thomas, Scarlett Saunders, Anna and Rachel Coates, Kian and Keely Saville, Emma Becker, Tia Bonsor and Harriett Gibbs.

Organiser Katrina Dunnett said the children’s challenge was to swim 22 miles, the equivalent of England to France, or 1,416 lengths of the Daventry Pool.

The centre donated two lanes of the pool for the challenge, which took place on March 18.

Katrina said: “It was well supported by parents and well wishers encouraging the children to smash their target, swimming to France, back and beyond, completing a massive 3,216 lengths, a total of 50 miles in three hours.”

The children averaged two miles each.

Katrina added: “They were truly brilliant taking on this challenge with total commitment and enthusiasm.”

Donate at https://my.sportrelief.com/sponsor/DaventryDolphinsChannelSwim2018

Katrina added: “Proceeds will go to Sport Relief to help vulnerable people across the UK and the world to live happier, healthier and safer lives.”