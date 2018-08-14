Day of family fun in Dunchurch will help Breast Cancer Care

Fun for all the family is taking place in Dunchurch on Saturday to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

The fourth Big Strawberry Tea Party is being held at Dunchurch Village Hall and sportsfield from 1pm-7pm.

It’s being organised in memory of much-loved Rugby woman Gail Dunkley, who died after a short battle with breast cancer in 2014.

One of the organisers, Caroline Turner, said: “There’s going to be music, vintage teas, craft stalls, bouncy castle, face-painting, garden games and a huge raffle.

“We are also offering 15 minute beauty treatments at £5.”

There will be Caribbean food, Ocho Rios steel band and Long Lawford Choir.

Caroline added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we receive year on year from local companies and the general public.

“We cannot express how essential it is to keep raising funds. Our ethos is simple: come along and enjoy yourselves, have a drink and a chat with friends, enjoy the entertainment or treat yourself to a beauty treatment.”

Entry is £3 or £5 admits two - under 16s are free.

For more information or to give a raffle przie, contact Nickie Brightwell at Nickie149@me.com or for stall enquiries, email Caroline Turner@Sweetcjt@outlook.com The Just Giving Page is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caroline-turner9