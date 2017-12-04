Dead man found in car which crashed into a ditch near Lutterworth

A man has died after being discovered in a crashed car in a ditch in the Harborough district this morning (Monday).

The car was reported to Leicestershire police at 7.43am, on the side of the A426 in Dunton Bassett, north of Lutterworth.

Police attended the incident, and only then discovered a man in the car. They have not yet established how long the car had been there.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.07 and attended the scene. Initial reports say the man in the car was treated for hypothermia.

The man was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

The A426 is currently closed while investigations continue.