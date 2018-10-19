Delays on the M1, M6 and A5

A broken down vehicle has caused delays on the M1 south of Rugby.

The vehicle has broken down on the southbound side of the M1 between junctions 17 (for the M45) and 16 (for the A45 at Flore).

Highways England is warning of delays of around 15 minutes, but traffic is expected to return to normal by 5pm.

A further complication is the A5 is closed between Towcester and the Stoney Stratford roundabout north of Milton Keynes.

There are also currently delays on the M6 southbound between Birmingham and Coventry, and queues on the M6 northbound from Rugby to Coventry and the M69.