Dessert restaurant could be coming to the Swan Centre

In what must be sweet news for dessert lovers, plans have moved forward for the new dessert restaurant proposed for Rugby town centre.

Kaspa’s has lodged an application with Rugby Borough Council for the new signs required outside the unit it is set to take at Chapel Street Dining in the Swan Centre.

The unit Kaspa’s will occupy lies along Chapel Street – Unit D of Chapel Street Dining – and forms the rear part of the old Co-operative Home and Living store which first occupied the large unit on the corner of Chapel Street and the car park.

The Co-op closed its store in October 2015. In March 2017 the new owners Caracal Properties were given permission to convert the large retail unit into four food outlets under the name of Chapel Street Dining.

Kaspa’s is a growing chain of dessert houses. It’s menu serves up waffles, crepes, sundaes, cakes, and more sweet treats.

Kaspa’s has taken out a 10-year lease on the unit, and says its unit will see a £500,000 fit-out. Further along the new food hub, pizza, pasta and grill chain Wildwood is in discussions regarding taking on Unit B.

The consultation on the sign plan ends on July 12.

Assuming the signage plans are given approval by council planners, Kaspa’s has said it will be opening its new Rugby branch later in the summer.