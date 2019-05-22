Developers who chopped down Ashlawn Road hedgerows have 28 days to explain how they will rectify the situation

The developers who removed more hedgerow than their planning permission allowed have been given 28 days to explain how they intend to rectify the situation.

Public outcry ensued when one of the companies behind an 860-home development next to Ashlawn Road began destroying hedgerows on May 8.

Rugby council visited the site and David Wilson Homes (East Midlands), the developer responsible for destroying the hedgerows, agreed to halt the work.

The council then said: “Having considered the available evidence it doesn’t appear that removal of the hedgerows was a criminal offence and there is no evidence that nesting birds were disturbed, nevertheless the developer has not provided a Construction Environment Management Plan as required as a condition of the original planning permission.

“In addition, more hedgerow has been removed than was indicated in the planning application.

“We have instructed the developer not to carry out any further work until they have submitted a Construction Environment Management Plan for approval and explained how they will compensate for the loss of additional hedgerow.”

Earlier this week Rugby Borough Council issued a Breach of Condition Notice - meaning the developer has 28 days to submit a Construction Environment Management Plan for approval and outline how they intend to mitigate the loss of hedgerow.

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes (East Midlands) last week said that they were 'very sorry', and outlined how they intended to remedy the loss of the hedgerows.

The spokesperson said: “We received outline planning permission to remove parts of the hedge for our two entrances to the site.

"We then required additional hedging to be removed to make way for a cycleway and soakaway swale as required in the outline plan and submitted an amendment to cover that work.

“Unfortunately the work was undertaken before the amended plan had been submitted and approved, and for that we are very sorry.

"To mitigate for the hedge losses during construction we will be planting extensive new hedgerows, together with creating new green spaces and habitats for wildlife.

"These include six new ponds, green corridors and parks and gardens.

“No wildlife was harmed during the removal of the hedge and no nesting birds were found by our consultant ecologist who carried out a full investigation before work commenced.”