DHL apologises for problems at Rugby warehouse after KFC chicken shortage

A DHL warehouse in Rugby has been revealed as one of those handling chicken for KFC – with delays at the site being part of the chicken shortage which has seen hundreds of restaurants shut.

DHL, which took over KFC’s chicken delivery contract last week, said it is ‘working diligently’ to resolve the situation.

There are reports of lorry drivers waiting outside the DHL warehouse, on the Gateway Site near the M6, for hours.

John Boulter, Managing Director Retail DHL, Supply Chain UK and Ireland said, “DHL regrets the interruption of supply and is working diligently to rectify the situation by working with KFC and other partners involved in the supply chain.

“The reasons for this unforeseen interruption of this complex service are being worked on with a goal to return to normal service levels as soon as possible.

“With the help of our partner QSL, we are committed to step by step improvements to allow KFC to re-open its stores over the coming days.

“Whilst we are not the only party responsible for the supply chain to KFC, we do apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to KFC and their customers by this incident.”

KFC said it expects the disruption to supplies to continue for the rest of the week. Mick Rix, the GMB’s national officer said the union warned KFC it would face supply issues if it switched to DHL.