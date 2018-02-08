Dialysis will not leave St Cross say hospital chiefs

Hospital chiefs have moved to reassure patients there are no plans to close the dialysis service at Rugby’s St Cross Hospital.

The message from the NHS comes after some patients mistakenly thought the service was set to be moved out of St Cross – even prompting some to call the Rugby Advertiser to complain.

However, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust has stated there are no plans to close the dialysis service at St Cross, and in fact the trust is planning to invest money into it.

The logistics of continuing to provide the service

while replacing equipment may be where the confusion started.

The Ash Dialysis’s RO renal plant is set to be replaced with funding approved for the project.

A spokesman for the NHS trust said: “During the project we are hoping that treatment will not be impacted.

“It is possible that on a temporary basis we may move some Saturday patients to other sites to support this.”