Diamond joy for couple from Rugby

Diamond couple Ralph and June Meyer shared celebrations across “the pond” as they marked 60 years of marriage.

Both long retired, the pair now live in the small coastal town of Schelt in British Columbia, Canada, but were born and educated in Rugby.

With family and friends still residing in their “mother country” the octogenarians wanted to reach out and spread the good news of their anniversary and continued happiness.

A mutual love of treading the boards brought Ralph and June together and romance soon blossomed between the young amateur thespians.

Ralph, aged 84, said: “As youngsters we lived at opposite ends of the town yet incidentally were brought into this world by the same midwife.

“I attended Lawrence Sheriff School while June, whose maiden name was Selvester, went to Rugby Girls High School. We were both active in amateur dramatics, which is how we met.”

An engagement, announced in the Rugby Advertiser in January 1958, led to nuptials at St Andrew’s Parish Church on April 5, 1958.

The couple emigrated to Canada the next year and have lived there happily, raising three children and enjoying the arrival of four grandchildren.

A celebration notice from their family highlights the bond between them, reading: “Hearts that love deeply never grow old. Sixty years of marriage, 720 months of hugs, 3,130 weeks of exploring, 21,915 days of patience, 525,950 hours of love.”

A decade ago, for their golden wedding anniversary, Ralph and June celebrated back in England at Cadmore Lodge Hotel in Tenbury Wells.

The event was marked with a guest list of, appropriately, 50, made up of close relatives and friends.

Despite their age, they remain active and relish the outdoors and playing sports.

Only open heart surgery has stopped Ralph from continuing with a long-held tennis hobby, while June, at 82, is still an enthusiastic player.

Both have been keen ocean kayakers all their married life.