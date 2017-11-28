Disruption after laptop and electronic tablets stolen from St Cross Hospital's blood taking unit

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at the Friends Blood Taking Unit at St Cross Hospital saw electrical equipment stolen and staff and patients facing disruption.

The Friends Blood Taking Unit at St Cross hospital has been left one cubicle down and having to use a ticket system after a break-in.

The hospital said there will be some disruption to appointments as a result, although staff will try to keep it to a minimum.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 12.10pm on Sunday November 26 and 7:30am on Monday November 27.

A number of electronic items including a laptop and several Galaxy tablets were stolen.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at this time, or who has any information which could lead to the identification of those responsible.

Yesterday, November 27, a spokesperson on the hospital's Facebook page said: "We're really sad to report that the Friends Blood Taking Unit at the Hospital of St Cross has been broken into over the weekend.

"The unit is open to patients today, but there will be one less cubicle in use, and we're having to go back to a ticket system to call patients rather than the electronic system. Police are working alongside the hospital."

Willy Goldschmidt, chairman of the Friends of St Cross, the group which helped raise funds for the unit, said: “Really upsetting that anyone should stoop so low as to rip this off from our great hospital – hope whoever it is gets caught soon."

If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 63 of 27 November 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org