Disused quarry in heart of Rugby to become a park

Plans to transform the disused Parkfield Road Quarry into grassland, ponds and woodland have been unveiled by CEMEX UK.

Residents are being invited to attend a public display of the plans for the site which is immediately adjacent to the cement plant.

The quarry as it appears now.

Ian Southcott, representing CEMEX, said: “These are exciting and imaginative proposals that, if accepted, will transform a deep void into a sustainable and attractive landform with public access.”

The restoration scheme, which will be the subject of a consultation process undertaken by Warwickshire County Council, would restore the quarry to its original levels and see the creation of ponds, grassland, open areas for natural recolonisation and extensive areas of woodland planting.

The site was once a source of raw materials for the cement manufacturing process but has been disused for many decades. The old quarry remains a steep-sided void containing deep, cold water.

One of the public footpaths around the perimeter has been closed for some time and the quarry is securely fenced for safety reasons.

The quarry as it appears now.

A spokesperson for CEMEX said: “To provide this sustainable, long-term restoration solution, the company is considering bringing in by rail inert materials – clays and soils – from HS2 engineering works. If accepted, these proposals would see this material delivered in trains direct to the existing sidings adjacent to the old quarry.

The public exhibition will take place at the St Matthew’s and St Oswald’s church hall on Lawford Road on Tuesday, March 20.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 3pm until 8pm.

Those unable to attend will be able to view the company’s plans on its website immediately after the exhibition.