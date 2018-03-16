Donation in memory of patient to palliative care team covering Rugby

An important medical device, which helps patients who are terminally ill, has been donated by the family of a former palliative care patient.

The family of Tony Low, a former palliative care patient, has donated a syringe driver, a medical device which helps to manage pain and controls symptoms for patients in the terminal stages of their disease, to the specialist palliative care service at the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Mr Low’s daughter Sarah presented the device to Debbie Nash, head of the specialist palliative care service at the trust.

Debbie said: “Our service is very honoured to receive the donation of a syringe driver from the family of Mr Low.

“Syringe drivers are extremely expensive medical devices that help to manage pain and control symptoms for patients receiving palliative care. The driver has been inscripted with the words ‘In memory of Mr Antony Low’ and will benefit many other patients who come under the care of our service. I would like to thank the family once again. It is a wonderful legacy to remember Mr Low.”