Draycote Water boat race raises thousands for Barnardo's

Fundraisers took to Draycote Water in dragon boats to raise thousands for Barnardo’s.

Graham Plumbers’ Merchant hosted the event at Draycote Water Sailing Club on Saturday, September 21.

Participants included staff from Graham and parent company Saint-Gobain, as well as suppliers and agencies.

Six teams competed in the 250-metre races, which were eventually won by ‘Perfect Storm’ - made up of colleagues from the Saint-Gobain public sector sales team.

The event is expected to raise around £10,000 for Barnardo’s, supporting its work with some of the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people.

Barnardo’s corporate relationships manager Helen Miles said: “The six teams competed in three heats, with the four fastest teams going through to an exhilarating and incredibly close final.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who took part and raised such a fantastic sum for our charity.”

Last year Barnardo’s supported more than 300,000 children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

Visit www.barnardos.org.uk to learn more about the work of the charity.